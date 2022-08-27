Standard Bank plants 510 trees in Dhaka

TBS Report
27 August, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2022, 04:10 pm

Standard Bank plants 510 trees in Dhaka

Standard Bank Limited organised a tree plantation programme at Aftabnagar Project of the bank's client Eastern Housing Limited as a part of its observance of the National Mourning Day and Martyrdom Anniversary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Considering the beautification aspect, the bank planted 510 Krishnachura and Radhachura trees in the project area, reads a press release.

Managing Director & CEO of the bank Khandaker Rashed Maqsood, Additional Managing Director, CRO & CAMLCO Touhidul Alam Khan, Deputy Managing Director & CBO M Latif Hasan, Head of Business Development & SBL Shari`ah Secretariat Md Mohon Miah and acting Company Secretary Md Ali Reza and Director (Land) Md Al Amin, Operative Director Mohammad Mazharul Islam of Eastern Housing Limited and high officials of both the organisations participated in the programme. 

At the end of the programme, Maqsood lauded the environmentally friendly programme adopted by the government on the occasion of National Mourning Day. 

Mentioning that tree planting is considered the best Sadaka in Islam, Maqsood prayed that the reward of this Sadaka goes to the record of the martyrs of 15 August. 

He said "To protect the environment & our health, above all, ensuring a livable world for the next generation, requires tree planting to become a social movement".

 

