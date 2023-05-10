Global Good Governance Awards honours MTB's sustainability reporting

Photo: PR

Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB) has announced its recognition by the Global Good Governance (3G) Awards for the bank's excellence in sustainability reporting.

The 3G Excellence in Sustainability Reporting Award 2023 validates MTB's dedication to sustainable practices and ethical standards within the banking industry, reads a press release.

This recognition highlights the bank's commitment to transparent reporting and responsible business practices, solidifying its position as a leading organisation promoting sustainability and social responsibility.

"We are honoured to receive the 3G Excellence in Sustainability Reporting Award," said Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and CEO of MTB.

"At MTB, we are committed to promoting sustainability and ethical standards in banking, and this award validates our efforts. We will continue to prioritise sustainability to create a positive impact on society and the environment," he added.

The Global Good Governance Awards are an international recognition of organisations demonstrating excellence in governance, social responsibility, and sustainability.