Standard Bank launches sustainability report
Standard Bank Ltd has launched a sustainability report recently.
Chairman of Standard Bank Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed has unveiled the first-ever Sustainability Report of the bank.
Khondoker Rashed Maqsood, managing director and CEO, Md Touhidul Alam Khan, additional managing director, and Md Ali Reza, acting company secretary, along with other members of Sustainability Reporting Committee of the bank were also present on the occasion, reads a press release.
Standard Bank published this report under globally acclaimed GRI guidelines.