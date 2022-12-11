Standard Bank holds 'Annual Risk Conference-2022'

Standard Bank Limited, on Saturday (10 December), virtually organised its day-long "Annual Risk Conference 2022."

Director of the Department of Offsite Supervision (DOS, Division-2) of Bangladesh Bank (BB) Md Abdul Mannan inaugurated the conference as chief guest, reads a press release.

Managing Director and CEO of Standard Bank Limited Khondoker Rashed Maqsood presided over the conference.

Additional Managing Director, CRO and CAMLCO Md Touhidul Alam Khan, Deputy Managing Director and CBO M Latif Hasan, Head of Shari'ah Secretariat, Business Development and Coordinator-IBCP Md Mohon Miah of Standard Bank, Additional Director Kazi Arif Uz Zaman, PhD and Assistant Director Umme Ushama Farzana Fatema of BB also addressed the conference on compliances of different risk and regulatory issues.

CFO of Standard Bank Md Ali Reza, FCMA, CIPA moderated the day-long conference.

More than 400 participants including all branch managers, deputy branch managers, branch investment in-charges, all divisional/unit heads and all officials of the Risk Management Division from the Standard Bank Limited head office attended the conference.