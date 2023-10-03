Southeast Bank organises conference on creativity, innovation

Corporates

Press Release
03 October, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2023, 09:46 pm

Southeast Bank organised an in-house conference titled "Development of Creativity & Innovation in Organisational Service Delivery: Successful Case Study from Financial & Banking Sector in Bangladesh" on Monday (2 October).

The event featured a captivating keynote by the distinguished Professor Dr Musleh Uddin Ahmed. 

Professor Ahmed, renowned for his contributions to the field of public administration, shared invaluable insights gathered from his extensive experience, including his tenure as the former vice-chancellor of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST), reads a press release.

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of the bank, delivered closing remarks that encapsulated the event's core themes and resonated with the 46 enthusiastic participants in attendance. 

He emphasised the vital role of creativity and innovation in the ever-evolving landscape of the financial and banking sector. He also highlighted the need for continuous exploration of innovative approaches to drive growth and excellence in the financial and banking sector of Bangladesh.

