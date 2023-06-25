Sonali Bank awarded for outstanding performance in APA

Sonali Bank awarded for outstanding performance in APA

Sonali Bank PLC was awarded for securing the top position among all the government banks in implementing the Annual Performance Agreement in 2021-22 among state-owned commercial banks of Financial Institutions Division under the Ministry of Finance. 

Sonali Bank scored 96.66 out of 100, becoming No 1 among the state-run banks, reads a press release.

This was announced in the signing ceremony of Annual Performance Agreements for 2023-24 fiscal years between Sonali Bank and Financial Institutions Division on 25 June, at conference room of Financial Institutions Division.

Among others, additonal secretaries of Financial Institution Division, excecutives of different banks and financial institutions were present on the occassion.

It is noted that Sonali Bank PLC was also awarded for securing the top position among all the government banks in implementing the annual performance agreement in 2020-21.
 

