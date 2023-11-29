Walton Access Control Device being used in Sonali Bank branches

Walton Access Control Device being used in Sonali Bank branches

The Assent Access Control device of the country's leading tech product manufacturer Walton is being used on various branches of the state-owned Sonali Bank. 

Walton is installing a total of 1,155 Access Control devices in 1,080 branches of Sonali Bank across the country, reads a press release. 

The Walton access control devices, which are marketed in ASSENT brand packaging, are being used to ensure hassle-free office attendance and also make the HR-related activities of the bank more accurate and swifter.

An agreement between Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited and Sonali Bank was inked in this regard last August. According to the agreement, Walton is providing and installing access control devices in various branches of Sonali Bank across the country. 

Mentionable, technology products of Walton including access control devices are being used in various government and private organizations of the country which helps in saving foreign currencies along with contributing to employment growth and the development of the domestic technology manufacturing industry. It has positive impacts on the overall economy of the country.

Respective sources opined that like Sonali Bank, if other public and private organizations use the products of domestic brands, it will bring the overall welfare of the country.

At present, 4 models of Assent access control devices are available in the market. Of which, the WAC11 model is priced at Tk 6,715, WAC22 model Tk 11,007 and the WAC33 model is available at Tk 12,282. Walton has also launched another new model WAC34 in the market. 

The Walton Assent access control devices are designed with all the latest features including fingerprint, card punch and password. Device respond is less than 0.5 seconds and has the storage capacity for 3,000 users and 70,000 records. These access control devices have the facility to integrate HRMS software, payroll, attendance reports etc. The devices are featured with exit button, door magnet, reader interface, and Wigand input.

Walton access control device is designed with API system for integration with any other HRMS or ERP software. In addition, these devices can be used in parallel with the access control devices already in use in any organisation.

