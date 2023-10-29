Power Division retains top position in APA implementation

29 October, 2023, 08:10 pm
Power Division retains top position in APA implementation

The power division attained 99.96 numbers by getting 100 percent number, while the energy and mineral resources division obtained the third position with 99.43 numbers among 52 ministries and divisions

Power Division under the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources has retained the top position and Energy Division of the ministry became third position among 52 ministries and divisions in implementing Annual Performance Agreement (APA) in 2022-23 fiscal.

The power division attained 99.96 numbers by getting 100 percent number, while the energy and mineral resources division obtained the third position with 99.43 numbers among 52 ministries and divisions, said a press release on Sunday.

Power Division also secured the top position in the last fiscal year with obtaining 70 out of 70 of its own activities while 29.96 points out of 30 in good government and reform activities.

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said the continuous success is being attained because of team works of the officials and employees of the ministry.

He congratulated all of his colleagues for attaining top and third positions for implementation of the APA this financial year.

Nasrul Hamid expressed his optimism that with the united efforts, it would be possible to supply uninterrupted electricity to all.

