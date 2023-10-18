Sonali Bank observes Sheikh Russel Day

Sonali Bank PLC observed the 'Sheikh Russel Day-2023' on the occasion of 60th birthday of Sheikh Russel, the youngest son of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Chairman of Board of Directors of Sonali Bank PLC Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui along with CEO and Managing Director Md Afzal Karim placed floral wreath at the portrait of Sheikh Russel located in front of the bank premises on Wednesday (18 October), reads a press release.

Later, they prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls of all family members of Bangabandhu, brutally killed on 15 August 1975 including Sheikh Russel.

Among others, Deputy Managing Director Sanchia Binte Ali, Subhash Chandra Das and all General Mangers of Head office and other officials were present on the occasion.

Earlier in the morning, the bank also placed floral wreath at the grave of Sheikh Russel at his Banani graveyard.

