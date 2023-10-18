Sonali Bank observes Sheikh Russel Day

Corporates

Press Release
18 October, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2023, 05:25 pm

Related News

Sonali Bank observes Sheikh Russel Day

Press Release
18 October, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2023, 05:25 pm
Sonali Bank observes Sheikh Russel Day

Sonali Bank PLC observed the 'Sheikh Russel Day-2023' on the occasion of 60th birthday of Sheikh Russel, the youngest son of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Chairman of Board of Directors of Sonali Bank PLC Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui along with CEO and Managing Director Md Afzal Karim placed floral wreath at the portrait of Sheikh Russel located in front of the bank premises on Wednesday (18 October), reads a press release.

Later, they prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls of all family members of Bangabandhu, brutally killed on 15 August 1975 including Sheikh Russel.

Among others, Deputy Managing Director Sanchia Binte Ali, Subhash Chandra Das and all General Mangers of Head office and other officials were present on the occasion.

Earlier in the morning, the bank also placed floral wreath at the grave of Sheikh Russel at his Banani graveyard.
 

Sonali Bank Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The MG 5 features a high-end, shark-hunting front end with a captivating design, with a fastback bodystyle which combines style with aerodynamics. Photos: Nafirul Haq

Morris Garages launches MG 5 in Bangladesh

10h | Wheels
Photo: Collected from Facebook

Ayub Bachchu: The silver guitar plays on

13h | Features
Checking illegal trade of marine life in Bangladesh: A long way to go

Checking illegal trade of marine life in Bangladesh: A long way to go

16m | Earth
Illustration: TBS

Why choosing a lower-paying job can sometimes be a wise decision

20h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Dalton becomes the first female fast bowling coach in men's cricket history

Dalton becomes the first female fast bowling coach in men's cricket history

15h | TBS SPORTS
Middle East erupts over killing more than 500 innocent people

Middle East erupts over killing more than 500 innocent people

17h | TBS World
House Building Finance Corporation to lend tk 1,300 crore

House Building Finance Corporation to lend tk 1,300 crore

19h | Corporate Talks
Why is the "Rafah Crossing" pointing as "Gaza's lifeline"?

Why is the "Rafah Crossing" pointing as "Gaza's lifeline"?

21h | TBS World