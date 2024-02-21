Sonali Bank pays homage to language movement heroes

21 February, 2024
Sonali Bank pays homage to language movement heroes

Sonali Bank PLC observed Martyrs' Day and International Mother Language Day-2024 with due dignity. 

Sonali Bank PLC CEO and Managing Director Md Afzal Karim along with member of bank's board of directors Molla Abdul Wadud and Professor Dr Mohammad Kaykobad placed a floral wreath at the central Shaheed Minar to pay homage to the Language Movement heroes on behalf of the bank on Wednesday (21 February), reads a press release.

Among others, bank's deputy managing directors, general managers, executives and other officers and staff were present on the occasion. The bank also observed the day arrainging different programmes across the country with due respect.
 

