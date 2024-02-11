Social Islami Bank arranges Business Development Meeting in Rajshahi

Social Islami Bank arranged a business development meeting in Rajshahi on Saturday (10 February).

Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO, was present at the meeting as chief guest, reads a press release.

Abdul Hannan Khan and Mohammad Habibur Rahman, deputy managing directors of the bank; Md Shahriar Khan, Rajshahi zonal head, branch managers & sub-branch in-charges of Rajshahi region, were also present on the occasion.

Overall business scenario of Rajshahi region was discussed in the meeting.

Zafar Alam, MD & CEO, said, "Our bank is on the right track in all business indicators and has secured 2nd position in foreign remittance earning too."

He thanked all the employees for this continuous success. He also urged all to pay highest effort to achieve the targets for the year 2024.

