Social Islami Bank arranges Business Development Meeting in Rajshahi

Corporates

Press Release
11 February, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2024, 05:21 pm

Related News

Social Islami Bank arranges Business Development Meeting in Rajshahi

Press Release
11 February, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2024, 05:21 pm
Social Islami Bank arranges Business Development Meeting in Rajshahi

Social Islami Bank arranged a business development meeting in Rajshahi on Saturday (10 February).

Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO, was present at the meeting as chief guest, reads a press release.

Abdul Hannan Khan and Mohammad Habibur Rahman, deputy managing directors of the bank; Md Shahriar Khan, Rajshahi zonal head, branch managers & sub-branch in-charges of Rajshahi region, were also present on the occasion. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Overall business scenario of Rajshahi region was discussed in the meeting. 

Zafar Alam, MD & CEO, said, "Our bank is on the right track in all business indicators and has secured 2nd position in foreign remittance earning too."

He thanked all the employees for this continuous success. He also urged all to pay highest effort to achieve the targets for the year 2024.
 

Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sagar Sarwar, news editor of Massranga Television, and Meherun Runi, senior reporter of ATN Bangla TV, were killed on the early hours of 11 February 2012, in a rented house in West Rajabazar of the capital.

From 48 hours to '50 years': The never-ending Sagar-Runi murder mystery

6h | Bangladesh
Many beachgoers risk injuries, while others are stung by sting rays or jellyfish. Lifeguards try to promptly transport them to the hospital. Photo: Courtesy

A real-life superhero who rescues people from drowning

10h | Panorama
Emtiaz Kabir Iftu. Photo: Courtesy

An incredible journey cut short by tragedy

1d | Panorama
A hardcover copy of ‘The BBC: Myth of A Public Service’ by Tom Mills. Photo: Collected

Debunking the myth: Is the BBC really a ‘free’ public broadcaster?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

'Boimela Compass' will direct you to the desired stall

'Boimela Compass' will direct you to the desired stall

26m | Videos
Public life in Ghumdhum is normal, people are returning to work

Public life in Ghumdhum is normal, people are returning to work

1h | Videos
110-acre Ctg land, gifted to UAE founder in 1985, still remains unused

110-acre Ctg land, gifted to UAE founder in 1985, still remains unused

3h | Videos
Ranking the 5 ‘dirtiest’ elections in Pakistan history

Ranking the 5 ‘dirtiest’ elections in Pakistan history

4h | Videos