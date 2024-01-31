Social Islami Bank launches payment through Bangla QR

Social Islami Bank started its all kinds of payments of credit card, debit card, and pre-paid card through SIBL NOW mobile App by launching payment system with Bangla QR.

Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the service by executing a live transaction at an event in Cox's Bazar recently as the chief guest of the launching event, reads a press release.

Mohammad Forkanullah, Abdul Hannan Khan and Mohammad Habibur Rahman, Deputy Managing Directors, Divisional Heads, Senior Executives and all Branch Managers of the Bank attended the program. Social Islami Bank added a new dimension to its journey towards cashless society by commencing this payment system.

Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of the bank, stated that this QR code-based payment system will enable individuals and businesses to execute payment through using only Bangla QR and it will also remove the hassle of using various payment platforms. He also mentioned that this will not only upgrade the financial payments but also make it affordable for the mass people.

