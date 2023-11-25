Social Islami Bank celebrated 28th Anniversary

Social Islami Bank PLC celebrated its 28th Anniversary at its Head Office by cutting a cake on 22 November.

Md Kamal Uddin, Vice Chairman & Md Sayedur Rahman, Vice Chairman, was present as guest of honour while Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO, presided over the program.

Dr Md Jahangir Hossain & Mohammad Abul Kalam, Directors, and Professor Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, PhD, ex-director, Mohammad Forkanullah & Abdul Hannan Khan, Deputy Managing Directors, along with executives of Head Office were also present in the program.

The anniversary celebration is also simultaneously observed by the bank's 179 branches, 213 sub-branches, 375 agent banking outlets and 41 Collection booths across the country.

The vice chairman expressed greetings & gratitude to clients, shareholders, regulators and well-wishers for their support throughout the long journey of the bank.

Zafar Alam, MD & CEO, mentioned various achievements of the bank and urged all to work with dedication and provide service with excellence.