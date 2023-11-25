Social Islami Bank celebrated 28th Anniversary

Corporates

Press Release
25 November, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2023, 01:12 pm

Related News

Social Islami Bank celebrated 28th Anniversary

Press Release
25 November, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2023, 01:12 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Social Islami Bank PLC celebrated its 28th Anniversary at its Head Office by cutting a cake on 22 November. 

Md Kamal Uddin, Vice Chairman & Md Sayedur Rahman, Vice Chairman, was present as guest of honour while Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO, presided over the program. 

Dr Md Jahangir Hossain & Mohammad Abul Kalam, Directors, and Professor Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, PhD, ex-director, Mohammad Forkanullah & Abdul Hannan Khan, Deputy Managing Directors, along with executives of Head Office were also present in the program. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The anniversary celebration is also simultaneously observed by the bank's 179 branches, 213 sub-branches, 375 agent banking outlets and 41 Collection booths across the country. 

The vice chairman expressed greetings & gratitude to clients, shareholders, regulators and well-wishers for their support throughout the long journey of the bank.

Zafar Alam, MD & CEO, mentioned various achievements of the bank and urged all to work with dedication and provide service with excellence.

 

Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesh has a chance to realise the &#039;gendered dividend&#039; through the empowerment of girls and women. Photo: TBS

A forecast for Bangladesh’s ageing population and new births

1h | Panorama
In six years, Fuad&#039;s collection has grown to 60 typewriters, almost all of which are operational. Photo: Noor A Alam

The first one was a gift. Collecting typewriters became his passion after that

5h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Comfort and couture: The revival of iconic women's pants in 2023

1d | Mode
Known as &quot;Joker Monir&quot; in the circus scene, 49-year-old Mohammad Monir, on his stilts strides across a field at a programme in Dhaka recently. Photo: Courtesy

Tales of Bangladesh’s vanishing circus artists

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Which sectors may help rebound the market

Which sectors may help rebound the market

43m | TBS Markets
UK worried about pre-election budget

UK worried about pre-election budget

53m | TBS Economy
Will the Palestinians be released under the truce deal?

Will the Palestinians be released under the truce deal?

1d | TBS World
Population census: Ctg tops in immigration

Population census: Ctg tops in immigration

17h | TBS Stories