Social Islami Bank arranges Employees Get-Together in Mymensingh

Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) has recently arranged "Employees Get-Together" at Silver Castle in Mymensingh with the employees of branches and sub-branches of Mymensingh region.

Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of SIBL, was present as chief guest at the event, reads a press release.

Md Towhid Hossain, head of Investment Risk Management Division; Md Moniruzzaman, head of Marketing & Brand Communication of the bank; Md Abdul Kader, manager of Mymensingh branch, and other senior officials of the bank were present on the occasion.