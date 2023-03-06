Social Islami Bank arranges Employees Get-Together in Mymensingh

Corporates

Press Release
06 March, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2023, 03:55 pm

Related News

Social Islami Bank arranges Employees Get-Together in Mymensingh

Press Release
06 March, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2023, 03:55 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) has recently arranged "Employees Get-Together" at Silver Castle in Mymensingh with the employees of branches and sub-branches of Mymensingh region.

Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of SIBL, was present as chief guest at the event, reads a press release.

Md Towhid Hossain, head of Investment Risk Management Division; Md Moniruzzaman, head of Marketing & Brand Communication of the bank; Md Abdul Kader, manager of Mymensingh branch, and other senior officials of the bank were present on the occasion.

Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) / Mymensingh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

How the 'harmful' water hyacinth is creating employment for thousands of women

4h | Panorama
Sarah Green Carmichael. Sketch: TBS

Can’t give employees raises? Add benefits

4h | Thoughts
Mohsena Akter Drishty and Md. Tanvir Haider Siddique. Sketch: TBS

Can Bangladesh be truly digital without access to any universal digital payment system?

6h | Thoughts
Three people were killed and over 50 injured in explosion at a building in Dhaka&#039;s Science Lab area on 5 March, 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Frequent fires: The damage to lives, the damage to our image

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

RAKAB wants to solve the problem

RAKAB wants to solve the problem

8m | TBS Stories
At just 24, Mbappe PSG's all-time top scorer

At just 24, Mbappe PSG's all-time top scorer

19h | TBS SPORTS
Despite applying, Jamal did not get Sheikh Russel's clearance to play in Argentina

Despite applying, Jamal did not get Sheikh Russel's clearance to play in Argentina

18h | TBS SPORTS
Russia encircles Ukraine’s Bakhmut after months of fighting

Russia encircles Ukraine’s Bakhmut after months of fighting

21h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

5
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale

6
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college