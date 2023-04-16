SIBL opens 10 sub-branches

SIBL opens 10 sub-branches

Social Islami Bank opened 10 sub-branches through a virtual platform at its head office on Sunday (16 April).

Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the sub-branches as the chief guest while Mohammad Forkanullah, deputy managing director, presided over the programme.

Among others, Abdul Hannan Khan, deputy managing director, and Joynal Abedin, head of Branches Control Division, spoke at the event.  

Kazi Obaidul Al-Faruk, head of HRD, Md Moniruzzaman, head of Marketing and Brand Communication, and other senior officials were also present. Zonal heads, managers of different branches and sub-branch in-charges also joined the programme virtually.

The sub-branches are Gridakalindia Bazar sub-branch at Chandpur, Chandragonj sub-branch at Laxmipur, Natun Bazar sub-branch at Chandpur, Shaherkhali sub-branch at Chattogram, Shamsherganj sub-branch at Moulvibazar, Madam Bibirhat sub-branch at Chattogram, Kangshanagar sub-branch at Cumilla, Asmania Bazar sub-branch at Cumilla, Palash sub-branch at Narsingdi and Swarupkathi sub-branch at Pirojpur.

Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL)

