Snowtex Group receives 'Bangladesh Business Award-2019'

Corporates

TBS Report
03 September, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2022, 07:11 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Snowtex Group, an export-oriented garment industry company, has received the 'Bangladesh Business Award 2019'.

The company won the award earlier in the 'Best Business Entrepreneur of the Year' category and now officially received the award at the event of the "Bangladesh Business Award-2020" held at the Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel in Dhaka on Friday.

The 'Bangladesh Business Award-2019' was given through a virtual conference during the Covid-19 period, but this year the award was officially handed over.

The international logistics company DHL and English daily The Daily Star organised the award, said a press release.

Planning Minister MA Mannan handed over the trophies to the winners at the 20th edition of the award in the presence of RS Subramanian, senior vice-president for commercial at DHL Express and country manager of DHL Express India, Mahfuz Anam, editor and publisher of The Daily Star, and Md Miarul Haque, country manager at DHL Worldwide Express (BD) Pvt Ltd.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Snowtex Group Managing Director SM Khaled received the award on behalf of the company.

SM Khaled said, "We have maintained our commitment to our buyers from the beginning. We have delivered our products while maintaining the highest quality. And we want to move forward in the same way in the future."

Snowtex launched in 2000 through a buying house. Snowtex Apparels established its first factory in 2005. In continuation of that success, 'Cut and Sew' was established in 2011, 'Snowtex Outerwear' in 2014 and 'Snowtex Sportswear' in 2019.

Today 'Snowtex' has become an organisation of four big factories. "SaRa" is their first lifestyle brand in Bangladesh.

Snowtex Outerwear Green Factory has been awarded the USGBC's Lead Gold Certificate. Snowtex also received the "Health and Safety" award under the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

