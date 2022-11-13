Snowtex Group awarded in 'Made in Bangladesh Week 2022'

Snowtex Group, a leading garment manufacturer in the country, received a special award at the 'Made in Bangladesh Week-2022' organized by the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

Snowtex Group Managing Director SM Khaled received the award from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on behalf of BGMEA President Farooq Hasan, reads a press release.

This special award is given in recognition of outstanding contribution in product development and industrial engineering, the release stated.

BGMEA organized the week-long 'Made in Bangladesh Week 2022' to highlight Bangladesh's garment industry to the world.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina officially inaugurated it at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in the capital on Sunday (13 November).

Starting from 12 November, the programme will end on 16 November.

Made in Bangladesh mega event Snowtex Group Managing Director SM Khaled received the award.

550 foreign brands and buyer representatives of the apparel sector have come to Dhaka to join the event.