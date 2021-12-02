Sara Lifestyle brings affordable winter wear

Sara Lifestyle, a brand of Snowtex Group, has recently introduced affordable winter wear in more than 200 designs.

The new collection has both lighter and heavier clothing items for colder months, read a press release.

The collection includes – unisex bomber jackets, windbreakers, blazers, full-sleeve T-shirts, denim jackets and shawls, denim kurtis, quilted vests, flannel shirts, scarves, among others.

Prices of the products start from Tk500.

Customers can shop from the brand by going to their website www.saralifestyle.com.bd or by contacting their social media pages.

Sara Lifestyle, originally starting its journey in 2018, has outlets all around the capital including Mirpur 6, Bashundhara City Shopping Mall, Mohammadpur, Uttara, Baridhara, and Banasree.

Outside of Dhaka, Sara Lifestyle recently opened an outlet in Rangpur.