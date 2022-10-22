Snowtex Group, SaRa Lifestyle sign medical services agreement with  Dr Lal PathLabs

Corporates

TBS Report
22 October, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 22 October, 2022, 11:50 am

Related News

Snowtex Group, SaRa Lifestyle sign medical services agreement with  Dr Lal PathLabs

TBS Report
22 October, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 22 October, 2022, 11:50 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Snowtex Group and SaRa Lifestyle Limited have signed a 'Corporate Medical Services Agreement' with Dr Lal PathLabs Limited, a CAP-Certified International Chain diagnostic centre.

Under this agreement, management and employees of Snowtex Group and SaRa Lifestyle will be able to avail special healthcare facilities at Dr Lal PathLabs.

According to the press release, the agreement was signed on 19 October at the corporate office of Snowtex Group.

Snowtex Group and SaRa Lifestyle AGM (corporate HR Lead) Md Tasibul Alam Tasib and Dr Lal PathLabs Managing Director Md Delwar Hossain signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Among others, Snowtex Group and SaRa Lifestyle Deputy Manager (corporate HR) Rakibul Islam and Dr Lal PathLabs Country Sales Manager ASM Khairul Alam, Area Sales Manager Shahid Ibn Hasan and Shoaib Ahmed Shishir were present at the signing ceremony.
 

Snowtex Group / SaRa Lifestyle / Dr Lal PathLabs / medical services

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Summer collection of the brand ‘The Label’ by DEFCLO. Photo: Courtesy

Get your own customised apparel brand with DEFCLO

1h | Mode
British Prime Minister Liz Truss gives statement outside Number 10 Downing Street, London, Britain October 20, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville

So, Liz Truss is a 'quitter' after all

3h | Panorama
The labourers of Dhaka&#039;s open labour market work in diverse sectors, but getting 10 days of work in a month is a struggle. Photo: Noor A Alam.

Dhaka’s open labour market: Tales of rising unemployment and displacement

4h | Panorama
Business and leisure travel are being combined in a new trend that airlines call hybrid work.Photographer: Eric Lee/Bloomberg

Covid risks? Airfare inflation? WFH? Let’s hit the skies

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rafiqun Nabi narrates Tokai

Rafiqun Nabi narrates Tokai

16h | Videos
The market where bird houses are sold

The market where bird houses are sold

22h | Videos
Nora Fatehi biography

Nora Fatehi biography

16h | Videos
Hanif Biriyani opened five branches in 3 decades

Hanif Biriyani opened five branches in 3 decades

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

4
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

5
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays

6
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning