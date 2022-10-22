Snowtex Group, SaRa Lifestyle sign medical services agreement with  Dr Lal PathLabs

Snowtex Group and SaRa Lifestyle Limited have signed a 'Corporate Medical Services Agreement' with Dr Lal PathLabs Limited, a CAP-Certified International Chain diagnostic centre.

Under this agreement, management and employees of Snowtex Group and SaRa Lifestyle will be able to avail special healthcare facilities at Dr Lal PathLabs.

According to the press release, the agreement was signed on 19 October at the corporate office of Snowtex Group.

Snowtex Group and SaRa Lifestyle AGM (corporate HR Lead) Md Tasibul Alam Tasib and Dr Lal PathLabs Managing Director Md Delwar Hossain signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Among others, Snowtex Group and SaRa Lifestyle Deputy Manager (corporate HR) Rakibul Islam and Dr Lal PathLabs Country Sales Manager ASM Khairul Alam, Area Sales Manager Shahid Ibn Hasan and Shoaib Ahmed Shishir were present at the signing ceremony.

