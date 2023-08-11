SIBL inks agreement with Nec Money Transfer

Corporates

Press Release
11 August, 2023, 12:05 am
Last modified: 11 August, 2023, 12:09 am

Zafar Alam, managing director & CEO of SIBL, was present as chief guest at the agreement signing ceremony on Monday (7 August), reads a press statement.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Social Islami Bank recently signed an agreement with the Nec Money Transfer Limited at the bank's head office.

Zafar Alam, managing director & CEO of SIBL, was present as chief guest at the agreement signing ceremony on Monday (7 August), reads a press statement.

Ikram Farazy, CIP, chairman of Nec Group, and Md Akmal Hossain, head of International Division of SIBL, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

SIBL's Deputy Managing Directors Mohammad Forkanullah and Abdul Hannan Khan; Dr Anower Farazy Emon, director of Nec Group and Chairman of Farazy Hospital Ltd; Md Osman Goni, country manager of Nec Money Transfer; Md Moniruzzaman, head of Marketing & Brand Communication of SIBL; Mohammed Ahsan Habib, chief remittance officer of SIBL, and senior officials of both organisations were also present at the event.

Under this agreement, Bangladeshi expatriates can now send money to any SIBL branch, sub-branch and agent outlets through Nec Money Transfer Limited from various countries of the world.

