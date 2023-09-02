SIBL launches Asset Development Campaign-2023

Social Islami Bank launched Asset Development Campaign at the bank's head office with a view to creating awareness about quality investment and timely realisation on 31 August.

SIBL Managing Director and CEO Zafar Alam inaugurated the campaign as chief guest while Mohammad Forkanullah, Deputy Managing Director, presided over the programme, reads a press release.

Muhammed Mizanul Kabir, Head of SAMD, spoke at the event and discussed the issues related to quality assets of the bank.

Divisional Heads and senior executives of head office were present at the event.

Zonal Heads and branch managers also joined the programme virtually.