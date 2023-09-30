SIBL inaugurates five new sub-branches

Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO, inaugurated the sub-branches virtually

SIBL inaugurates five new sub-branches

Social Islami Bank opened five sub-branches through virtual platform recently at its head office, reads a press release. 

According to the press release, Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO, inaugurated the sub-branches virtually while Mohammad Forkanullah, Deputy Managing Director, presided over the program.

Among others, Abdul Hannan Khan, Deputy Managing Director, and Joynal Abedin, Head of Branches Control Division, spoke at the event. Divisional Heads, Zonal Heads, Managers of different branches and sub-branch in-charges also joined the program virtually.

The sub-branches are Nazipur Subbranch at Naogaon, Chirirbandar Subbranch at Dinajpur, Bayzid Bostami Subbranch, Natunhat Subbranch and Thanar Moor Subbranch at Chattogram.

