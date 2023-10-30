SIBL arranges client get together at Cox's Bazar

Social Islami Bank arranged a client get together and discussion meeting at a local hotel at Cox's Bazar recently.

Managing Director and CEO of the bank Zafar Alam was present as chief guest and Chattogram Zonal Head Syed Mohammad Sohel presided over the programme.

Among others, Head of Branches Control Division Joynal Abedin, Cox's Bazar Branch Manager Saifuddin Khaled, other senior officials of the bank, valued clients and eminent businessmen were also present in the programme.