Shwapno inaugurates new outlet in Armanitola 

Popular retail chain shop "Shwapno" has opened a new outlet in Armanitola of Old Dhaka.

The inauguration ceremony took place on Friday morning with the presence of Samsuddoha Shimul, director of retail expansion department of Shwapno, Ward 32 former counselor Md Billal Shah, Mecca Multilayer Limited Chairman Mohammad Ali, Vice

Chairman Jahanara Begum among others, said a press release issued by Shwapno.

Samsuddoha Shimul, director of retail expansion department of Shwapno, said, "We hope customers will shop regularly in a healthy and safe environment. The products have been kept in our outlet keeping in mind the needs of the locals. We expect advice and evaluation from them."

The release also added that the outlet has home delivery facilities for its customers nearby.

One can call – 01938-004451 – for home deliveries.

Customers shopping in the new outlet will get attractive offers on various items for a month.