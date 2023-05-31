Shwapno opens new outlet in Sobhanbag

Retail chain shop, Shwapno opened its 340th branch in the capital's Dhanmondi area on Wednesday (31st May).

The new outlet, situated in Dhanmondi Sobhanbag, was inaugurated at 11am in the presence of Abrarul Haque, Chief Executive Officer, Ahasanul Haque, Deputy Managing Director, Manama Developments Ltd., Saiful Alam Rasel, Head of Retail Administration and Md. Salim Akter, Head of Inventory and Cash Management, Mohammad Zoherul Islam, Head of Business Expansion, SHWAPNO.

Addressing the launching event, Shwapno Executive Director Sabbir Hasan Nasir said, Shwapno has now spread its wings to 56 districts in the country.

He said, "The range of services at Sobahanbag will expand even further in the days to come. Hopefully, customers will enjoy their daily shopping in the healthy and secure environment of this brand-new outlet."

Shwapno Director of Operations Abu Naser said, "This new outlet will come up with month-long exciting offers on various items, as well as home delivery services."

Shwapno's new outlet's address: Manama Tower, Plot no 01(New), Road: 13 (New), opposite Tehari Ghor, Sobhanbag, Dhanmondi, Dhaka,

Shwapno Sobahanbag outlet home delivery number: 01847-265139.