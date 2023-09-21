Agora Limited pioneers modern retail expansion with Mirpur Shewrapara store opening

Agora Limited, the nation's premier modern retail chain, has unveiled its latest venture—a new store located in the bustling district of Mirpur,𝟕𝟓𝟒/𝟏 𝐖𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐰𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐚, 𝐁𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐦 𝐑𝐨𝐤𝐞𝐲𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐢, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐫, 𝐌𝐢𝐫𝐩𝐮𝐫, 𝐃𝐡𝐚𝐤𝐚 - 𝟏𝟐𝟏𝟔, MRT Pier-303.

This monumental event marks Agora Limited's relentless commitment to revolutionising the retail landscape, harnessing cutting-edge technology, and reshaping the way customers experience shopping.

Agora Limited is Bangladesh's leading modern retail chain committed to providing customers with an exceptional shopping experience. With an extensive range of products, state-of-the-art technology integration, and a customer-centric approach, Agora Limited has redefined retail excellence in Bangladesh. Founded on the principles of quality, convenience, and innovation, Agora Limited continues to shape the future of retail in the country.

The inauguration of this state-of-the-art store serves as a testament to Agora Limited's unwavering dedication to providing customers with a unique and enhanced shopping experience. The Mirpur Shewrapara store boasts a myriad of features that exemplify the convergence of technology and retail, ensuring customers receive the utmost convenience, quality, and value. Agora Limited's commitment to modernity is palpable in the store's layout, which is designed to facilitate an effortless shopping journey. The integration of technology is conspicuous throughout the premises. To enrich the shopping experience, the Mirpur Shewrapara store also includes a cutting-edge digital payment system.

This milestone opening is just the beginning of Agora Limited's ambitious expansion plans for the current financial year. The company envisions a multi-pronged approach to growth, encompassing both proprietary stores and the franchise model. This strategy aims to bring Agora Limited's world-class shopping experience to every corner of Bangladesh. Agora Limited's expansion plans are set to create numerous employment opportunities and drive economic growth in the regions it enters. Moreover, it underscores the company's commitment to contributing to the local communities it serves.

At the launching programme, the Director In-Charge Muallem Choudhury, COO Khandaker-Nur-E-Burhan and top officials of Agora Limited were also present.