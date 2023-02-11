Oasis Outfit launches 4th store in Ctg

Oasis Outfit has unveiled its fourth store in Khulshi Town Centre, Chattogram, reads a press release.

This mega clothing store has been inaugurated by Showkat Ali, land lord; Syed Jalal Ahmed Rumman, president; and Genin Ahme, secretary of Ktc; social influencers Smitha Chowdhury, Tasnova Anowar from Girls priority, Juhi Chowdhury from Makeup and Shakeup.

Founded in 2019, Oasis Outfit offers a diverse range of ladies and kids Pakistani authentic outfit includes party wear, regular wear, shoe, school bag, gift sets, etc.

Sharing his views regarding the new store, Khaled Raihan, owner of Oasis Outfit said, "Price and quality is always our key point. It is one of the biggest outlets in this market, which means we have added responsibilities to serve more people."

"Our respected customers gave us more confidence to move on. We not only have a diverse range of products but also have customer-friendly return and exchange policies, said Mahbub Sumon, co-owner of Oasis Outfit.

"We are confident in our products, so we do not take any advance payment from our online customers. They can pay after checking the product properly," he added.