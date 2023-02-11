Oasis Outfit launches 4th store in Ctg

Corporates

Press Release
11 February, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2023, 04:03 pm

Related News

Oasis Outfit launches 4th store in Ctg

Press Release
11 February, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2023, 04:03 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Oasis Outfit has unveiled its fourth store in Khulshi Town Centre, Chattogram, reads a press release.

This mega clothing store has been inaugurated by Showkat Ali, land lord; Syed Jalal Ahmed Rumman, president; and Genin Ahme, secretary of Ktc; social influencers Smitha Chowdhury, Tasnova Anowar from Girls priority, Juhi Chowdhury from Makeup and Shakeup.

Founded in 2019, Oasis Outfit offers a diverse range of ladies and kids Pakistani authentic outfit includes party wear, regular wear, shoe, school bag, gift sets, etc.

Sharing his views regarding the new store, Khaled Raihan, owner of Oasis Outfit said, "Price and quality is always our key point. It is one of the biggest outlets in this market, which means we have added responsibilities to serve more people."

"Our respected customers gave us more confidence to move on. We not only have a diverse range of products but also have customer-friendly return and exchange policies, said Mahbub Sumon, co-owner of Oasis Outfit.

"We are confident in our products, so we do not take any advance payment from our online customers. They can pay after checking the product properly," he added.

new outlet / Chattogram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Fat Emperor: A big, fat, Cantonese surprise

4h | Food
Sketch: TBS

'Bangladesh may also need a fiscal responsibility act'

10h | Panorama
During the monsoon, most picnic spots find it hard to get enough guests to make a profit. Photos: Chuti Resort.

How picnic spots survive the off-season slump

10h | Panorama
Ruddy-breasted Crake running. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

A distressed Crake: 'Bit an Angle Worm in halves'

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rescuers emergency appeal for Syrian survivors

Rescuers emergency appeal for Syrian survivors

1h | TBS World
How do mobile phones affect children adversely?

How do mobile phones affect children adversely?

5h | TBS Health
Anando’s street arts at Dhanmondi Lake

Anando’s street arts at Dhanmondi Lake

6h | TBS Stories
What's ahead for the textile stocks?

What's ahead for the textile stocks?

6h | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

5
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

6
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday