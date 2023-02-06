Shwapno launches new outlet at Ctg's Jamalkhan

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Local retail chain shop Shwapno has recently launched a new outlet at SS Khaled Road of Chattogram's Jamalkhan.

The new outlet was inaugurated on 31 January, reads a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, Executive Director Sabbir Hasan Nasir said that Shwapno is now in 46 districts of the country.

"We have been planning to have a state-of-the-art outlet in Jamalkhan, Chattogram for a long time. Here our range of services will be more extensive. Hopefully, customers will shop regularly at this dream outlet in a healthy and safe environment," he added.

Shwapno's Director of Operations Abu Naser said that this new outlet has month-long offers and home delivery services.

CPDL Chairman Abul Hossain Chowdhury, CPDL Chief Operating Officer Khairuzzaman Joardar, CPDL Manager Shah Niamat Ullah Saqib, Regional Head of Operations Md Abdullah Al Mahbub, Zonal Manager Habibur Rahman and Enamul Haque and many others were present in the inauguration ceremony.

One may call 01708138451 for home-delivery services from this new outlet.

 

