Super shops blamed for green chilli price manipulation

Markets

TBS Report
09 July, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2023, 12:54 pm

The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) has blamed wholesalers and super shops for the volatile situation in the country's green chilli market persisting since Eid-ul-Azha.

Chilli prices were re-fixed at the storehouses several times, and some super shops sold the essential kitchen item for up to Tk500 on 2 June, for extra profit, causing instability in the market.

This was revealed at a view exchange meeting of green chilli wholesalers, retailers and super shop representatives, organised by the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) in the capital on Sunday.  

The directorate has also decided to serve show cause notice on two super shops for their roles contributing to the green chilli price manipulation.

DNCRP Director General AHM Shafiquzzaman said, "Action is being taken against those super shops who overcharged. They will be given three days to file a reply. Next course of action will be taken in case of failure in filing a logical explanation".

Responding to a question from the DNCRP director general, a green chilli wholesaler in Karwan Bazar, Md Fazlul Haque Rimon said, "If the demand rises, the price goes up, and if the demand decreases, the price comes down as well".

Green chillies sold for Tk250-270 a kg on Saturday night, he added.  

Pointing out at the wholesalers, DNCRP DG Shafiquzzaman said they [wholesalers] set the price on their own, but the price decreases if the directorate operates drives, which is the main reason behind such a situation. 

A representative of Bashar Agro Food Products, green chilli supplier of Agora Super Shop, said during the volatile situation, chilli prices have changed every two to three hours on the same night. On 2 June, chillies had to be bought at a maximum of Tk380 a kg.

However, the DNCRP director general further blamed the wholesalers, saying they had increased the price by more than 50%, which is beyond the limit of maximum 30% profit on the purchase price.

He also urged the media to assess the overall scenario before making any news item and publishing it. 

However, the price of green chillies skyrocketed amid short supply during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays, which went up to the highest Tk500-800 a kg on 2 June. The price later came down following DNCRP drives in the commodity markets, and government approval to import chillies.

