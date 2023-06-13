Sheikh Hasina Inter Bank Football Tournament 2023 champion Union Bank pays courtesy visit to home minister

In a gesture of appreciation for their victory in the Sheikh Hasina Inter Bank Football Tournament 2023, the champion team of Union Bank Limited paid a courtesy call to the Honorable Home Minister, Asaduzzaman Khan, MP, at the Ministry of Home Affairs in the People's Republic of Bangladesh. During the meeting, the Home Minister congratulated the Union Bank team on their remarkable achievement and emphasised the significant role of sports in maintaining both physical and mental well-being.

Recognising the importance of a healthy body and mind, the Home Minister stressed the necessity of engaging in regular sports activities. He commended the Union Bank team for their dedication and hard work, which led to their success in the football tournament. The Managing Director and CEO of Union Bank A B M Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury, along with the coach, manager, and players, were present during the ceremony.

The courtesy visit served as an opportunity for the champion team to express their gratitude to the Honorable Home Minister for his support and encouragement throughout the tournament. Union Bank Limited, with its remarkable performance, emerged victorious, showcasing its exceptional skills and teamwork.

The Union Bank team members appreciated the Home Minister's kind words and assurance of continued support for sports development in the country. They conveyed their commitment to promoting a sports culture within the bank and expressed their determination to inspire more individuals to engage in physical activities for a healthier society.

The meeting concluded with the Home Minister extending his best wishes to the Union Bank team for their future endeavours and encouraging them to maintain their outstanding performance in upcoming tournaments.