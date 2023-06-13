Sheikh Hasina Inter Bank Football Tournament 2023 champion Union Bank pays courtesy visit to home minister

Corporates

Press Release
13 June, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2023, 01:45 pm

Related News

Sheikh Hasina Inter Bank Football Tournament 2023 champion Union Bank pays courtesy visit to home minister

Press Release
13 June, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2023, 01:45 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

In a gesture of appreciation for their victory in the Sheikh Hasina Inter Bank Football Tournament 2023, the champion team of Union Bank Limited paid a courtesy call to the Honorable Home Minister, Asaduzzaman Khan, MP, at the Ministry of Home Affairs in the People's Republic of Bangladesh. During the meeting, the Home Minister congratulated the Union Bank team on their remarkable achievement and emphasised the significant role of sports in maintaining both physical and mental well-being.

Recognising the importance of a healthy body and mind, the Home Minister stressed the necessity of engaging in regular sports activities. He commended the Union Bank team for their dedication and hard work, which led to their success in the football tournament. The Managing Director and CEO of Union Bank A B M Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury, along with the coach, manager, and players, were present during the ceremony.

The courtesy visit served as an opportunity for the champion team to express their gratitude to the Honorable Home Minister for his support and encouragement throughout the tournament. Union Bank Limited, with its remarkable performance, emerged victorious, showcasing its exceptional skills and teamwork.

The Union Bank team members appreciated the Home Minister's kind words and assurance of continued support for sports development in the country. They conveyed their commitment to promoting a sports culture within the bank and expressed their determination to inspire more individuals to engage in physical activities for a healthier society.

The meeting concluded with the Home Minister extending his best wishes to the Union Bank team for their future endeavours and encouraging them to maintain their outstanding performance in upcoming tournaments.

Union Bank Limited / Sheikh Hasina Inter Bank Football Tournament 2023 / Football / Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Caption: Accent furniture pieces like lounge chairs accentuate soft furnishings, enhancing the vibe of summer.

Interior design tips: Summer decor ideas for home makeover

39m | Habitat
Currently, Shofik supplies three to 3.5 tonnes of rice every month and the demand is growing. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Electric husking pedal: One small innovation, one big business for SOA Bangladesh

39m | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

'Solitary confinement of animals is the same as solitary confinement of humans'

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Watch your tone when you text me!

20h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine won’t give detail, Zelensky

Ukraine won’t give detail, Zelensky

19h | TBS World
Why are people afraid to go switch job?

Why are people afraid to go switch job?

1d | TBS Stories
Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

1d | TBS Stories
Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

3d | TBS Face to Face

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

3
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

4
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

5
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

6
Illustration: TBS
Economy

'E-com potential still untapped, needs more investments'