BNP has become isolated: Home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Thursday said BNP has become isolated from people.

"On October 28 they went on a rampage. Their leader gives direction from England, but does not think about what will happen to their workers. If they do not realise the mistake, they will be extinct," he said while talking to reporters before attending a community policing and anti-drug rally at Kurigram Government College ground.

"In the 2008 election, they got only 30 seats. In 2014, they started destruction without participating in the election and burned people to death," he said.

Regarding the role of foreigners in the last general election, the home minister said, "Many countries talk a lot, everyone knows how democracy is practiced there. In some developed countries, 20%-25% votes are cast. We have 42% of the votes cast. Even if someone says the election was not fair, then we have nothing to say."

The prime minister is thinking about maintaining a healthy democratic trend in this country and trying to take the country forward, he added.

Kurigram-2 MP Hamidul Haque Khandaker; Soumendra Prasad Pandey of Kurigram-3 and Biplab Hasan Palash of Kurigram-4 were present among others.