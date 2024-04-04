Stern action against bank robbers, arms snatchers: Home minister

Bangladesh

BSS
04 April, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2024, 06:08 pm

Related News

Stern action against bank robbers, arms snatchers: Home minister

Asaduzzaman said those who committed incidents like bank robbery, armed looting and kidnapping of Sonali Bank manager at Ruma and Thanchi upazilas of Bandarban, will be ensured exemplary punishment

BSS
04 April, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2024, 06:08 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal today (4 April) vowed for taking stern action against those who were involved in armed attack and bank robbery in Bandarban.

"Bank robbery is not a small incident. Necessary measures will be taken as directed by the Prime Minister to strictly suppress the Kuki-chin menbers," he told the journalists at his ministry office.

Asaduzzaman said those who committed incidents like bank robbery, armed looting and kidnapping of Sonali Bank manager at Ruma and Thanchi upazilas of Bandarban, will be ensured exemplary punishment.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We will ensure exemplary punishment. We will identify whoever is behind the cause of this incident and take action."

Replying to a question about geo-political issue, the minister said, "We don't have any such information yet. There could be many things. We cannot say anything without getting proper information."

"We don't know why they suddenly did such an incident. But whatever for their purpose they do these things; we will not spare any of them. We are searching for them," he said.

The home minister said all sorts of measures will be taken after getting information about the robbery, kidnapping and snatching of firearms.

He also said that his ministry has been working in the same way as intelligence agencies are providing information.

Asaduzzaman said, "We have not yet received any information about sabotage on Pahela Baishakh or anything else. Even if it doesn't come again, our precautions are being taken. We will find out the reason for the attack. Those who are responsible will be identified and brought to book."

He said that all hideouts of Kuki Chin were eliminated by the RAB and army, adding, "Later they crossed our border and took shelter in some other countries and started their activities again. They were also staying there."

"Now they came from where and how we don't know, sometimes their representatives talk to us. They also told that they want peace. But suddenly attacks and bank robberies were new to us. Moreover, stern action will be taken against those involved in these incidents," he added.

Top News

Bangladesh / Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal / robbery

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Cambridge University Botanic Garden is home to 8,000 plant species representing every corner of the globe, including this Jade Vine. PHOTO: ADHIP ADITYA

A day out in the Cambridge University Botanic Garden

5h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

'Hello, can you speak English?': A dive into what happens when you respond to these suspicious calls

9h | Panorama
Aerial view of the Dali cargo vessel which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge causing it to collapse in Baltimore, Maryland on 26 March. Photo: REUTERS

Will bridge collapse hurt global supply chains?

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Manage your money: Personal finance tips for Gen Z

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Syria Consulate Attack: What Iran Can Do Now

Syria Consulate Attack: What Iran Can Do Now

1h | Videos
Cardiac stent prices hiked

Cardiac stent prices hiked

3h | Videos
Delicious Chicken Afghani Biryani

Delicious Chicken Afghani Biryani

4h | Videos
Russia is going to remove Taliban from terrorist list

Russia is going to remove Taliban from terrorist list

5h | Videos