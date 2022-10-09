Secret Recipe launches outlet in Bashundhara Residential Area

Corporates

TBS Report
09 October, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2022, 08:27 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Malaysian chain restaurant, Secret Recipe, has opened its 15th branch at the opposite site of Evercare Hospital in Bashundhara residential area, keeping the needs of food enthusiasts in mind.

The franchise is known for its delicious cakes and foods having different flavors.

After starting its journey in Bangladesh in 2017, its foods have become very popular among food lovers, said a press release.

KSM Mohith-UL Bari, head of business, Pepperoni Ltd, said, "This outlet is their flagship and premium outlet. So, there is a wonderful interior and some new foods on the menu in this branch. Japanese menu will also be launched in this outlet."

He also said that there is a 10% discount on food on the occasion of the opening of the new outlet.

On the occasion of the opening of the restaurant, there was no shortage of hospitality for the customers. Food lovers were very happy to have Secret Recipe in Bashundhara. Apart from the cakes, customers also found other dishes delicious, according to the press release.

Apart from Dhaka, the company has plans to increase its outlets in Chattogram, Feni and Cox's Bazar.

