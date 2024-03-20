3 burnt in fire from gas cylinder leakage in Malibagh restaurant

Three people were injured in a fire originated from a gas cylinder leakage at a restaurant in the capital's Malibagh area this evening.

The injured are Md Sabuj, 20, Md Maruf, 16, and Julhas, 18. They all are the staff of "Shahjalal Hotel and Restaurant".

Towhid, a colleague who brought them to the hospital, said that in the evening they were selling iftar in front of the restaurant. Suddenly, a fire broke out following the leakage of the pipe of the gas cylinder that left three of them injured.

Inspector Md Bachchu Miah, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost, said all the victims suffered burn injuries in their hands and parts of their legs.

They are undergoing treatment at the hospital, he added.

