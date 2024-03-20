3 burnt in fire from gas cylinder leakage in Malibagh restaurant

Bangladesh

UNB
20 March, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2024, 09:36 pm

Related News

3 burnt in fire from gas cylinder leakage in Malibagh restaurant

UNB
20 March, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2024, 09:36 pm
Representational Image
Representational Image

Three people were injured in a fire originated from a gas cylinder leakage at a restaurant in the capital's Malibagh area this evening.

The injured are Md Sabuj, 20, Md Maruf, 16, and Julhas, 18. They all are the staff of "Shahjalal Hotel and Restaurant".

Towhid, a colleague who brought them to the hospital, said that in the evening they were selling iftar in front of the restaurant. Suddenly, a fire broke out following the leakage of the pipe of the gas cylinder that left three of them injured.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Inspector Md Bachchu Miah, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost, said all the victims suffered burn injuries in their hands and parts of their legs.

They are undergoing treatment at the hospital, he added. 
 

Top News

fire / restaurant / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Empty Shahbagh before evening sets in. Photo: Nayem Ali

The free streets of Dhaka: A dream, a delight and a disappearing act

5h | Features
A workforce of 8,000, 90 of whom are women, works at the Karupannya Rangpur Ltd in Rangpur. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Karupannya's Shatranji weave women empowerment into global success

8h | Features
The power of dressing up in pursuit of your dream career

The power of dressing up in pursuit of your dream career

11h | Pursuit
TBS SKETCH

What Modi has figured out that Trump never has

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The Argentine President's shock therapy did not work in the first 100 days

The Argentine President's shock therapy did not work in the first 100 days

3h | Videos
Hasaranga back in Test squad, but with an intention

Hasaranga back in Test squad, but with an intention

1h | Videos
What traders are saying about the price of watermelon

What traders are saying about the price of watermelon

2h | Videos
Artificial intelligence will tell the technique of taking corner kicks

Artificial intelligence will tell the technique of taking corner kicks

5h | Videos