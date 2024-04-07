Secret Recipe flagship outlet launched at Jamal Khan, Chattogram

07 April, 2024, 07:25 pm
Secret Recipe flagship outlet launched at Jamal Khan, Chattogram

Malaysia's largest Café Chain & Restaurant, Secret Recipe, has unveiled its Flagship Outlet at Jamal Khan, Chattogram.

Situated at the premium location of CPDL Levante 115/A, 115/B Jamal Khan Road, Chattogram, this outlet offers a wide array of sweet, savory, and drinks options. Secret Recipe boasts the title of being the largest Malaysian café chain, with a presence in 10 countries worldwide, reads a press release.

Secret Recipe made its entry into Bangladesh in 2017 through Pepperoni Ltd. of Fair Group. Since then, it has garnered significant customer acceptance and even secured the prestigious Best Restaurant and Café Award from Bangladesh Brand Forum.

Joint Editor of The Daily Prothom Alo Mr. Bishwajit Chowdhury along with Fair Group Chief Marketing Officer Mr. Mesbah Uddin inaugurated the outlet on April 6, 2024.

The event also attended by Mr. K.S.M Mohith-UL-Bari, Head of Business at Secret Recipe, Mr. J M Taslim Kabir, Head of Marketing at Fair Group and Mr Rakib Hossain, Manager, Secret Recipe Operations.

The flagship outlet has a guest accommodation capacity for 60 persons, making it an ideal venue for parties and celebrations. This marks Secret Recipe's 19th Outlet in Bangladesh and its 3rd outlet in Chattogram, following those in Khulshi and GEC.

To celebrate the launch, Secret Recipe has announced attractive opening offers valid until April 20, 2024. Customers can enjoy a 10% discount on whole cakes and dine-in options, along with a Buy2Get1 offer on slice cakes. Additionally, customers can place orders online through the Secret Recipe app or via their food delivery partner, Food Panda. Secret Recipe has collaboration with MFS partners Nagad, bKash and prominent banks like Brac Bank PLC, Dhaka Bank PLC, MTB and others with VISA, Master cards.  For orders and inquiries, customers can contact the outlet at 01958-646638.

With its delectable offerings and convenient location, the Secret Recipe Jamal Khan Flagship outlet aims to become a favorite destination for customers seeking culinary delights in Chattogram.

