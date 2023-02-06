SBAC Bank revamps a new website

South Bangla Agriculture & Commerce (SBAC) Bank has converted its website (www.sbacbank.com) from static to dynamic version as a part of building Smart Bangladesh.

The bank's Managing Director & CEO Habibur Rahman revamped the new website at the bank' s head office on Thursday (2 February), reads a press release.

Along with Deputy Managing Directors Md Nurul Azim, AKM Rashedul Hoque Chowdhury & Md Abdul Matin, senior executives including divisional heads of the head office were present in the ceremony.