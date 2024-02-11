SaRa to open new outlet in Barishal on 14 Feb

SaRa, a lifestyle brand, is going to open its latest outlet at Bibir Pukur Par in Barishal on 14 February.

This 'SaRa' lifestyle outlet in Barishal has clothes for customers of all ages. In addition to adults, SaRa also has a special collection for kids. There are almost thousands of colour and design variations in SaRa's clothing arrangement.

Apart from shopping, the outlet also has Kids Play Zone for children to play. Parents can leave the kids and do their own shopping seamlessly.

Customers can buy SaRa's various dresses starting from just Tk300 to Tk5,000.

Additionally, the western sub-brand of 'SaRa' lifestyle's collection of 'Dheu' has a collection of fully western tailored clothing for the new generation of youth. All the dresses of 'Dheu' collection are available at this SaRa's outlet.

