S Alam Group providing financial support to educational initiatives for welfare of people

S Alam Group, one of the largest industrial conglomerates in Bangladesh, is renowned for providing aid in education, healthcare, environmental initiatives, and humanitarian activities for people across various regions of the country.

As a part of corporate social responsibility (CSR) and sustainable development efforts, the company has actively been engaged with stakeholders, employees, and diverse communities, and, most importantly, contributed to the overall development of the nation, reads a press release.

To facilitate the coordinated execution of these social development programmes, S Alam Group has taken the initiative to launch 'The Guardian Foundation.'

In the education sector, S Alam Group has established S Alam Collegiate School and College at Patiya in the port city of Chattogram. This educational institution offers modern facilities and opportunities for students, allowing them to pursue their studies either for free or at a nominal cost.

Additionally, S Alam Group has made significant contributions to the founding of the International Islamic University and Premier University. The founder of S Alam Group plays a pivotal role as an influential trustee at these universities, providing regular financial support.

Moreover, S Alam Group extends its support to various madrasa institutions regularly. Besides, the conglomerate has undertaken initiatives to establish medical colleges, medical research centres, and nursing colleges.

Apart from contributions in the education sector, S Alam Group has also been a steadfast presence in healthcare and disaster response, standing by the side of the people in times of need.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, as the world faced the challenges posed by the coronavirus, S Alam Group stood with the government and the public. The company has supplied essential medical equipment and support to hospitals, such as ICU ventilators, high-flow nasal cannulas (oxygen support), PPEs, air conditioning units, sample collection booths, and more.

In addition to disaster response, environmental conservation, and human rights protection, S Alam Group has adopted various impactful initiatives and continues to uphold these programs without interruption.

Furthermore, the company regularly provides support and funding to the Prime Minister's National Disaster Relief and Welfare Fund.

Very recently, the organisation provided crucial aid to 15,000 families in Chattogram, showcasing their dedication to social responsibility. In this way, the company has set an unprecedented example in maintaining social accountability and making a significant impact on the community.