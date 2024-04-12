Fire at S Alam's edible oil refinery doused

TBS Report
12 April, 2024, 11:10 am
Last modified: 12 April, 2024, 11:20 am

The fire that broke out this morning (12 April) at an edible oil refinery owned by S Alam Group in the Moijjer Tek area near Chattogram's Karnaphuli police station has been extinguished

Upon receiving information at 8:25am, eight units of firefighters rushed to spot and douse the flame at 10:15am, said MD Abdul Malek, assistant director of Chattogram Fire Service and Civil Defense.

He said, "The fire's origin and extent of damage are subject to the investigation".

No casualties were reported in the fire incident.

Earlier, on March 4, a sugar refinery of the same group in the Karnaphuli upazila area caught fire, which lasted for over five days.

