Fire still rages on at Ctg warehouse 17hrs after as raw sugar keeps burning

The devastating fire that broke out at the warehouse of S Alam Refined Sugar Industries, located in the Ichanagar area of Karnaphuli upazila Chattogram yesterday (4 March) afternoon, could not be doused in 17 hours of rigorous effort until 9:00am today (5 March).

According to firefighting officials, the process of extinguishing the fire is being prolonged due to the presence of approximately 100,000 tonnes of raw sugar, a highly flammable substance, valued at Tk1,000 crore, stored in the warehouse.

Punya Chandra, assistant director of Chattogram Fire Service and Civil Defence, explained that when water is sprayed on burning raw sugar, oxygen and carbon molecules separate, further fueling the fire.

"The chemical properties of sugar are the reason why it is taking time to extinguish the fire," he said.

"We have been working tirelessly since last evening, but we have yet to take complete control of the blaze. While we've managed to contain the flame within the warehouse by dousing water from all directions, the raw sugar continues to burn inside.

"It's difficult to anticipate when we'll fully extinguish the fire as we're still unable to enter the warehouse to splash water inside," Punya added.

Photo: TBS

After the fire broke out around 3:55pm yesterday, various teams from the Bangladesh Air Force, Bangladesh Coast Guard, Bangladesh Army, and Bangladesh Navy collaborated with the 14 firefighting units to combat the blaze.

While other teams departed the scene last night, a contingent from the Bangladesh Navy remains on-site to provide emergency assistance.

Shoaib Hossain Munshi, warehouse inspector of Karnaphuli Fire Station, stated, "The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Further details will emerge following an investigation."

He also noted that substantial damage has been done, although no casualties have been reported.

S Alam Refined Sugar Industries encompasses two refinery plants.

Plant-1 has a production capacity of 900 tonnes per day, while Plant-2 can produce up to 1,600 tonnes daily. The factory operates with technology and technical support from Thailand and France.