'Remembrance: 25 Years of BUET Photographic Society - The Exhibition' Showcases extraordinary international photography and engaging artist talks

Corporates

Press Release
29 August, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2023, 01:17 pm

Related News

'Remembrance: 25 Years of BUET Photographic Society - The Exhibition' Showcases extraordinary international photography and engaging artist talks

Press Release
29 August, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2023, 01:17 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

BUET Photographic Society (BUETPS) proudly presented the highly anticipated international exhibition, "Remembrance: 25 Years of BUET Photographic Society - The Exhibition," which captivated photography enthusiasts and art lovers from the 23rd to the 25 August. The exhibition was held at Gallery 6, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Dhaka, Bangladesh.

"Remembrance" was an international photography exhibition that centred around the theme of remembrance. With meticulous planning and collaboration between BUET Photographic Society and Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, this exhibition proved to be a unique and thought-provoking experience for all attendees. The event was generously supported by TK Group and Summit Communications Ltd., reaffirming their commitment to the arts and cultural endeavours.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Following an intensive selection process, BUET Photographic Society curated a collection of 48 diverse photographs and six compelling photo-stories sourced from various corners of the world. These exceptional visual narratives were meticulously chosen through a stringent evaluation by esteemed judges: Saiful Huq Omi, Hasan Chandan, and Mishuk Ashraful Awal. The selected artworks captured the essence of the theme and reflected the mastery of the participating photographers.

In addition to the captivating exhibition, BUET Photographic Society organized three enlightening artist talks that offered attendees a unique opportunity to gain insights from visionary artists. Renowned filmmaker and architect Shakoor Majid, one of the pioneers of the photography movement at BUET; documentary photographer Mohammad Rakibul Hasan; and freelance photographer Md Enamul Kabir shared their journeys as visual artists. The closing ceremony was graced with the presence of Professor Dr Md Mizanur Rahman, Director of Student's Welfare (DSW), BUET.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The three-day exhibition provided a rich and immersive experience, inviting attendees to engage with photography as a powerful medium of artistic expression and storytelling. BUET Photographic Society's commitment to nurturing photographic talent and promoting Bangladesh's cultural landscape was exemplified through the exhibition and the enlightening artist talks. 

 

BUET / Photography / Exhibition

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

What to look for when you’re buying a new shower

5h | Habitat
Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District amid the group&#039;s pullout from the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia on 24 June 2023. File Photo: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko

Wagner in Africa: The impact of Prighozin's death

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why are probe reports kept from the public?

5h | Panorama
More than 60% of female adolescents who use public transport in the capital become victims of some form of harassment. Some companies wanted to alleviate this pain and thus women-only ridesharing apps were born. PHOTO: Noor-A-Alam.

Women-only ridesharing apps step on the brakes

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

bhutan_halves_travel_fees_to_attract_tourists

Bhutan halves travel fees to attract tourists

1h | TBS World
Nepal launches e-visa for Bangladeshi visitors

Nepal launches e-visa for Bangladeshi visitors

6h | TBS World
How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

1d | TBS SPORTS
Putin and Prigozhin: How a long friendship turned ugly

Putin and Prigozhin: How a long friendship turned ugly

21h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh