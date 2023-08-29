'Remembrance: 25 Years of BUET Photographic Society - The Exhibition' Showcases extraordinary international photography and engaging artist talks

BUET Photographic Society (BUETPS) proudly presented the highly anticipated international exhibition, "Remembrance: 25 Years of BUET Photographic Society - The Exhibition," which captivated photography enthusiasts and art lovers from the 23rd to the 25 August. The exhibition was held at Gallery 6, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Dhaka, Bangladesh.

"Remembrance" was an international photography exhibition that centred around the theme of remembrance. With meticulous planning and collaboration between BUET Photographic Society and Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, this exhibition proved to be a unique and thought-provoking experience for all attendees. The event was generously supported by TK Group and Summit Communications Ltd., reaffirming their commitment to the arts and cultural endeavours.

Photo: Courtesy

Following an intensive selection process, BUET Photographic Society curated a collection of 48 diverse photographs and six compelling photo-stories sourced from various corners of the world. These exceptional visual narratives were meticulously chosen through a stringent evaluation by esteemed judges: Saiful Huq Omi, Hasan Chandan, and Mishuk Ashraful Awal. The selected artworks captured the essence of the theme and reflected the mastery of the participating photographers.

In addition to the captivating exhibition, BUET Photographic Society organized three enlightening artist talks that offered attendees a unique opportunity to gain insights from visionary artists. Renowned filmmaker and architect Shakoor Majid, one of the pioneers of the photography movement at BUET; documentary photographer Mohammad Rakibul Hasan; and freelance photographer Md Enamul Kabir shared their journeys as visual artists. The closing ceremony was graced with the presence of Professor Dr Md Mizanur Rahman, Director of Student's Welfare (DSW), BUET.

Photo: Courtesy

The three-day exhibition provided a rich and immersive experience, inviting attendees to engage with photography as a powerful medium of artistic expression and storytelling. BUET Photographic Society's commitment to nurturing photographic talent and promoting Bangladesh's cultural landscape was exemplified through the exhibition and the enlightening artist talks.