REDX Gladiators emerge as champions of ShopUp Tornado T20 tournament

Corporates

Press Release
28 May, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2023, 07:45 pm

Related News

REDX Gladiators emerge as champions of ShopUp Tornado T20 tournament

Press Release
28 May, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2023, 07:45 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

ShopUp, local B2B commerce platform, recently concluded the second season of its popular internal cricket tournament, Tornado T20 '23, where REDX Gladiators emerged as champions, reads a press release.

The Tornado T20 has gained traction as a brand and set a new benchmark for internal employee engagement platforms in the local corporate scene.

The month-long campaign featured four competitive teams from different ShopUp business units, going head-to-head in a league format, before the top two teams faced off in the grand finale. Mokam Warriors took on tournament favourites, the REDX Gladiators, in a rematch of last year's final, with the Gladiators emerging victorious once more after a hard-fought match.

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

The entire tournament was organised with the professionalism of a premier T20 event, complete with a fantastic ground, all-around branding, umpires from BCB, and a live stream on YouTube complete with ball-by-ball commentary, adds the release.

Junaid Ahmed, VP of People and Culture at ShopUp, expressed his delight at the level of engagement and talent shown throughout the tournament.

"We are thrilled with the incredible response and dedication from our employees. The ShopUp Tornado T20 has showcased exceptional cricketing talent and fostered camaraderie and teamwork. We are proud of all the teams and congratulate the REDX Gladiators on their well-deserved victory. We eagerly anticipate an even more exciting and impactful third season for our employees," he said.

The tournament created a unique platform for employees to showcase their sporting skills, promoting unity within the organisation.

ShopUp / cricket tournament

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Unwinding poolside, she revels in self-care, her flawless complexion glowing under the gentle sun. Photo: Rony Rezaul. Model: Tangia Zaman Methila

Dive into Summer Style: Get Ready to Sizzle by the Pool

8h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

'Cybercriminals are creating new ways of hacking'

10h | Panorama
Under SmartMek’s package, farmers can have access to large agricultural machines such as combined harvesters. Photo: TBS

SmartMek: Providing digitised services to the farmers through smart cards

11h | Panorama
Illustration: Bloomberg

AI will supercharge productivity. Will workers benefit?

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Turks are voting in presidential run-off

Turks are voting in presidential run-off

3h | TBS World
Temperature will surpass 1.5 degree by 2027

Temperature will surpass 1.5 degree by 2027

10h | TBS World
Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

1d | TBS World
In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

3d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

4
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

5
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss

6
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget
Budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget