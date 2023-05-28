REDX Gladiators emerge as champions of ShopUp Tornado T20 tournament

ShopUp, local B2B commerce platform, recently concluded the second season of its popular internal cricket tournament, Tornado T20 '23, where REDX Gladiators emerged as champions, reads a press release.

The Tornado T20 has gained traction as a brand and set a new benchmark for internal employee engagement platforms in the local corporate scene.

The month-long campaign featured four competitive teams from different ShopUp business units, going head-to-head in a league format, before the top two teams faced off in the grand finale. Mokam Warriors took on tournament favourites, the REDX Gladiators, in a rematch of last year's final, with the Gladiators emerging victorious once more after a hard-fought match.

Photo: PR

The entire tournament was organised with the professionalism of a premier T20 event, complete with a fantastic ground, all-around branding, umpires from BCB, and a live stream on YouTube complete with ball-by-ball commentary, adds the release.

Junaid Ahmed, VP of People and Culture at ShopUp, expressed his delight at the level of engagement and talent shown throughout the tournament.

"We are thrilled with the incredible response and dedication from our employees. The ShopUp Tornado T20 has showcased exceptional cricketing talent and fostered camaraderie and teamwork. We are proud of all the teams and congratulate the REDX Gladiators on their well-deserved victory. We eagerly anticipate an even more exciting and impactful third season for our employees," he said.

The tournament created a unique platform for employees to showcase their sporting skills, promoting unity within the organisation.