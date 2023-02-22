ShopUp wins 'Best Startup Innovation' Award at Bangladesh Innovation Award 2023

ShopUp, the largest full-stack B2B commerce platform in Bangladesh, has been awarded "Best Startup Innovation" at the 4th edition of Bangladesh Innovation Award, organised by Bangladesh Innovation Conclave.

The prestigious award was presented by a2i - Aspire to Innovate and in association with The Daily Star, and is designed to recognize innovation in different sectors and industries of the economy.

ShopUp's commerce platform Mokam, which partners with manufacturers, brands, and mills to streamline the distribution of food and household necessities to small shops, has become a game-changer for the country's small business sector. Currently, 20 million people in Bangladesh access food and essentials through Mokam's network of shops.

ShopUp also operates the largest last-mile logistics network in Bangladesh, REDX, and is committed to addressing gaps in the country's food supply chain infrastructure.

The 4th edition of Bangladesh Innovation Award is a part of the Bangladesh Innovation Fest, which showcases the latest innovations and advancements in various industries of Bangladesh.

The award is a recognition of ShopUp's contribution to the growth and development of Bangladesh's small business sector and its commitment to addressing gaps in the country's food supply chain infrastructure.

"We are honored to be recognized for our commitment to empowering small businesses in Bangladesh," said Raquibuddoula Chowdhury, director of Brand and Communications at ShopUp. "We would like to thank our merchant partners for their support and trust in us, this accolade will inspire us in our journey of building a seamless network of small shops, reaching 80 million people with food and essentials."

ShopUp's success at the Bangladesh Innovation Summit is a testament to the company's dedication to innovation and growth, and its contribution to the development of Bangladesh's small business sector. ShopUp will continue to work towards empowering small businesses and creating a sustainable future for Bangladesh.