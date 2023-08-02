ShopUp receives 'Investment Excellence Award' from PM Hasina at Bangladesh Startup Summit 2023

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presented the esteemed "Investment Excellence Award" to Afeef Zaman, founder and CEO of ShopUp, at the prestigious Bangladesh Startup Summit 2023.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, state minister for ICT, was also present during the ceremony, which took place at Hotel Intercontinental earlier this week, reads a press release.

ShopUp is bridging the gap between mills, manufacturers, and small neighborhood shops, thereby creating a seamless network for the distribution of food and essential goods. The company embeds sourcing, logistics, and financial solutions together to supercharge small businesses.

ShopUp was recognised for raising more than $201 million USD from renowned investors like Valar Ventures, Prosus, Sequoia Capital, Flourish Ventures, Tiger Global, and many more. With these investments, ShopUp has established a nationwide network of small shops that provides access to food and household essentials for 20 million residents of Bangladesh. The company plays an important role in ensuring access to high-quality, affordable food at stable prices.

"We are deeply humbled by this recognition; it will inspire us to double down on our efforts to ensure affordable access to quality food for a significant portion of the population," said Md Raquibuddoula Chowdhury, director and head of Brand & Communications at ShopUp.