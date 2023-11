ShopUp, the largest player in the B2B e-commerce sector in Bangladesh, has been honoured with the prestigious Best Sectorial e-commerce (B2B) award at the e-Commerce Movers Award (eCMA) 2023, organised by the e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB).

The eCMA 2023, held at a hotel in Dhaka recently, recognised and celebrated the leading players in the Bangladeshi e-commerce industry, reads a press release.