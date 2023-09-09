Pubali Bank celebrates 1400th board meeting

Pubali Bank Limited, one of Bangladesh's largest private sector commercial banks, recently held its 1400th board meeting at the bank's head office.

The meeting was presided over by Monzurur Rahman, the chairman of the Board of Directors, reads a press release.

In honor of this special occasion, Chairman Monzurur Rahman and former Chairman Hafiz Ahmed Mazumder MP celebrated by cutting a cake, joined by fellow board members.

The celebration included the presence of Pubali Bank Limited Board of Directors: Fahim Ahmed Faruk Chowdhury, Azizur Rahman, Md Abdur Razzak Mondal, and Arif Ahmed Choudhury; Independent Directors: Dr Shahdeen Malik and Mohammad Naushad Ali Chowdhury, as well as Managing Director and Chief Executive Mohammad Ali.

Since its establishment in 1959, Pubali Bank has played a vital role in Bangladesh's economy and the daily lives of millions of people. With 501 branches, 170 sub-branches, 17 Islamic Banking Windows, and a dedicated workforce of around nine thousand employees, Pubali Bank is dedicated to offering top-notch banking services to its customers.

Monzurur Rahman, Chairman of the Board of Directors, stated, "Today's 1400th Board Meeting is a significant milestone in Pubali Bank's journey. Throughout the years, we have worked hard to establish an ethical and secure banking system. This achievement reflects our commitment to good governance and our unwavering pursuit of growth. We dedicate this occasion to our customers and reaffirm our dedication to contributing to Bangladesh's prosperity."

Managing Director and Chief Executive Mohammad Ali added, "Today's 1400th board meeting demonstrates Pubali Bank's dedication to excellence and innovation. Pubali Bank proudly operates under a transparent policy. Our Board of Directors firmly believes in good corporate governance and refrains from interfering in the ethical decisions made by our management. Our experience, values, and ethics motivate us to make decisions that are in the best interests of our customers."

It's worth noting that in 1985, Pubali Bank was privatised and began operating under new management in the private sector with an initial capital of only Tk16 crore. Currently, Pubali Bank's capital stands at approximately Tk4,322 crore (June 2023), and total deposits have grown from Tk614 crore to Tk54,994 crore (June 2023).

Pubali Bank Limited has continuously embraced innovation and digitalization to better serve its customers in line with the modern era and the government's vision of 'Digital Bangladesh.' The bank has taken pioneering steps in digitizing its services, offering services such as Internet Banking, Pi Banking, mobile apps, and extensive ATM services. In addition to conventional banking, Pubali Bank also provides Islamic banking services in all its branches.

During the 1400th Board Meeting, the Directors expressed their satisfaction with the bank's significant growth and development and expressed their gratitude to the hardworking officers and employees of Pubali Bank for their tireless contributions in reaching this milestone.