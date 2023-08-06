Pubali Bank holds 2nd managers' conference 2023

Corporates

Press Release
06 August, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2023, 08:03 pm

Pubali Bank holds 2nd managers' conference 2023

Press Release
06 August, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2023, 08:03 pm
The 2nd Managers' Conference-2023 of Dhaka North, Dhaka Central, Dhaka South, Gazipur & Narayangonj region of Pubali Bank Limited was held at bank's head office recently. 

All branch and sub-branch managers of these region and Islamic Banking Window heads took part in the conference, reads a press release. 

Mohammad Ali, managing director and CEO graced the conference as chief guest. Deputy Managing Directors Mohammad Esha, Ahmed Enayet Manzur, Md Shahnewaz Khan and Mohammad Anisuzzaman were special guests. 

General Manager and RM of Dhaka North Region AS Sirajul Haque Chowdhury, General Manager and RM of Dhaka Central Region Md Kamruzzaman, DGM and RM of Dhaka South region Md Mohiuddin Ahmed, DGM and RM of Gazipur region Chowdhury Abdul Waheed and DGM and RM of Narayangonj region Md Moniruzzaman presided over the conference.       

In his address, Mohammad Ali eloquently encapsulated the bank's vision for growth, excellence and progress, igniting a renewed spirit of purpose and dedication among all stakeholders. 

He fervently advocated for the expansion of Pubali Bank Limited's business through the provision of enhanced and modern banking services. 

He highlighted the bank's unwavering commitment to transparency in lending practices, a cornerstone of its sustainable growth. 

With an impassioned call to action, he urged the managers to exercise astute judgment in selecting deserving individuals for Loan disbursement, particularly focusing on promoting agricultural and industrial development. 

General managers of head office and senior executives were present at the conference. 
 

