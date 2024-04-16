Pubali Bank manager goes missing with more than Tk2.5 crore in Chandpur

Bangladesh

UNB
16 April, 2024, 10:00 am
Last modified: 16 April, 2024, 10:08 am

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Shrikanta Nandi, manager of Natun Bazar branch in Chandpur town of Pubali Bank PLC, has gone missing with more than Tk2.5 crores.

Shrikanta Nandi, 40, is son of Nani Gopal Nandi and a resident of Ghagra village in Kachua upazila.

The new manager of the bank and a customer filed two General Diaries (GD) separately at Chandpur Sadar Model Police Station in this regard.

According to the sources, Shrikanta Nandi swindled Tk 2. 51 crore from the customers.

On Monday (April 15) afternoon, the new manager of the branch Humayun Kabir and Chandpur Model Police Station Sub-Inspector (Investigative Officer) Nazrul Islam, came to know the matter after talking to customers.

Akbar Hossain Liton, one of the victims, said Shrikant Nandi wanted to borrow money from him before Eid. A few days later, when he went to the bank for a pay order, he took Tk 1.76 crore from him.

"But he disappeared without depositing the money in the bank," Liton claimed.

On April 13, Liton lodged a GD at Chandpur Model Police Station.

The accused bank manager also swindled Tk75 lakh from another customer named Maruf of the Asrafpur area offering more profit.

The matter is being investigated through the higher authority, said the current bank manager, adding that there is no problem with internal customers' transactions.

Chandpur Model Police Station Sub-Inspector Nazrul Islam said that they are investigating the issue following the GDs.

"We will take legal action if there is any complaint regarding the transaction," he added.

Pubali Bank / loot

