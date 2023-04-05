Project Trishna reaches 100 schools with safe water access across Bangladesh

Corporates

Press Release
05 April, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2023, 07:32 pm

Related News

Project Trishna reaches 100 schools with safe water access across Bangladesh

Press Release
05 April, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2023, 07:32 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Project Trishna, a core programme of Footsteps Bangladesh, has recently reached Goal100 – ensuring access to safe and clean drinking water for 100 schools across Bangladesh, reads a press release.

In April 2019, Footsteps declared a commitment of reaching 100 schools with safe water access through Project Trishna, which the project has achieved amidst a global pandemic on 4 April with its latest school water system installation in Kewdala Government Primary School in Narayanganj.

Project Trishna is one of Footsteps' core development programmes which empowers communities with safe water and sanitation access.

Implemented in 2015, Project Trishna takes a unique approach in implementing safe water systems in schools, hospitals, public spaces and households and teaches communities how to maintain these systems in order to ensure the water solution sustains in the long run.

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

The project is supported by both local and international companies and individuals, which includes the City Bank Limited, BURO Bangladesh, Olympic Industries, United Group, etc.

In 2021, the project partnered with global celebrity singer Shawn Mendes in ensuring safe water for schools in Northeast Bangladesh.

Access to safe drinking water has been a primary social challenge in communities across Bangladesh, especially for children who are at risk of falling sick and missing classes due to drinking contaminated water.

Project Trishna is addressing this challenge by creating a unique WASH solution which ensure safe water for a school for a lifetime.

"Since our declaration of Goal100 in 2019, our team has been working tirelessly to achieve this feat over the past 4 years. We faced many hurdles in the middle, especially the Covid-19 Pandemic where schools remained closed for several months, but we are ecstatic of finally reaching this goal which would not have been possible without our partners and stakeholders," said Shah Rafayat Chowdhury, co-founder and president of Footsteps Bangladesh.

Now that Goal100 is achieved, we will now set a new target to achieve and work towards empowering everyone in Bangladesh with safe water and sanitation access, step by step, he added.

Footsteps Bangladesh has been actively working in Bangladesh's development sector since 2013 and has impacted over 400,000 people across 33 districts in Bangladesh with WASH, Climate Action, and Public Health initiatives.

Project Trishna is currently ensuring safe water for over 60,000 children in 100 schools across nine districts in Bangladesh.

The organisation received the Diana Award, AFS Prize for Young Global Citizens, Joy Bangladesh Youth Award and has been enlisted on Forbes 30 Under 30 List for its innovative work in Bangladesh's development sector.

Footsteps Bangladesh / Safe water access

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The reality of being a law graduate in Bangladesh

The reality of being a law graduate in Bangladesh

1d | Features
Photo: Shafiqul Islam/TBS

Bangabazar: From a humble beginning to a daring existence

1d | Panorama
Arsalan Zaman. Sketch: TBS

Breaking the cycle of child labour: Empowering vulnerable children through education and skills training

1d | Thoughts
Dr Khandakar Qudrat-I Elahi/ Economist. Illustration: TBS

Balancing the President's and the Prime Minister's executive responsibilities

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Other world leaders who faced criminal charge

Other world leaders who faced criminal charge

1h | TBS World
“Bangladesh can be the leader of cotton recycling very soon” - Teresa Albor

“Bangladesh can be the leader of cotton recycling very soon” - Teresa Albor

4h | Corporate Talks
Even Eid season, the activity decreased in footwear factories of Brahmanbaria

Even Eid season, the activity decreased in footwear factories of Brahmanbaria

6h | TBS Stories
NASA announces first crewed moon mission in 50 years

NASA announces first crewed moon mission in 50 years

9h | TBS Science

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

4
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

5
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

6
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka