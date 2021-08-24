Footsteps invents Portable Filter to converts flood water into drinking water

TBS Report
24 August, 2021, 07:50 pm
24 August, 2021, 07:50 pm

The portable filter will empower women in disaster prone areas as women can generate an income by purifying surface water and selling it in their local communities. 

Bangladeshi organisation Footsteps has invented Portable Filter that converts flood water into drinking water. 

The organization has designed Dreamwater Portable Filter under its Disaster Resilience Programme that can convert flood water into drinking water by removing harmful sediments and elements, said a press release. 

During the flood crisis, access to safe drinking water is a critical issue across rural and flood prone communities in Bangladesh, with tubewells and other drinking water sources being submerged by flood water. 

The first batch of PFs have been deployed in Kurigram of Northern Bangladesh, where 9 women are undergoing training to become the first disaster respondents in providing safe water during the flood crisis. 

